Rahul Gandhi Will Take Oath on June 9: CM Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has exuded confidence that Congress-led INDIA block will comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls and his

leader Rahul Gandhi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India on June 9.

Addressing the farmers meeting at Wayanad in Kerala on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that in the Parliament elections, the contest was between two parivars in the country, in which Modi Parivar has ED, EVMs, CBI, Incontax, Adani and Ambani while another one was India Parivar that includes members of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Wayanad family.

The Chief Minister pointed out that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives for the country, while Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi had sacrificed the post of Prime Minister.

Stating that he is surprised at seeing the role of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s family members in gold smuggling, Revanth Reddy alleged that Vijayan’s family members are involved in a large-scale corruption, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not taking any action against them.

“Even though the ED and Income Tax cases have been registered against Pinarayi Vijayan’s family members, Modi is not taking any action against them. Pinarayi Vijayan has a tacit understanding with Narendra Modi. That’s the reason, the Prime Minister is silent on Pinarayi Vijayan,” Revanth Reddy said.

He alleged that hundreds of Christians were killed with the support of BJP leaders in Manipur, but either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah did not visit Manipur, but Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the victims.