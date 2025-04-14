Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Next Three Days in AP: IMD Issues Weather Warning

Unseasonal rains continue to trouble farmers across the Telugu states, with sudden shifts in weather catching people off guard. A bright sunny day often turns cloudy in minutes, followed by unexpected showers. Now, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre has issued a fresh alert for Andhra Pradesh, forecasting rain and thunderstorms for the next three days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), many regions of the state are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. The public has been advised to remain cautious.

Weather Systems Behind the Change

A trough currently extends from western Rajasthan to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu at around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Additionally, an upper air circulation over Chhattisgarh extending up to Odisha’s coastal region at 1.5 km height is contributing to the current weather pattern. Another surface-level circulation over Coastal Andhra has weakened slightly, but its impact remains.

Regional Weather Forecast:

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh:

Light to moderate rainfall likely over the next two days.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in isolated areas.

Gusty winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph today, and 30–40 kmph on April 15 and 16.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh:

Light rainfall expected for the next two days.

Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds likely.

Wind speeds may reach 40–50 kmph today, and 30–40 kmph on the following days.

Rayalaseema:

Similar conditions are expected across Rayalaseema for the next three days.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms forecast for April 14, 15, and 16.

Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph may occur in several places.

The Meteorological Department has urged the public, especially farmers and commuters, to take necessary precautions. Avoid taking shelter under trees or venturing into open areas during lightning. For regular updates, people are advised to follow IMD bulletins and local news.