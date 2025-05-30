Rain Alert for Telangana: Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Forecast Over Next Three Days

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Rain Alert for Telangana, forecasting heavy rainfall and gusty winds across various districts over the next three days. The weather department has urged residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions as rainfall accompanied by winds up to 40 kmph is expected.

Heavy Rainfall Expected Across Multiple Telangana Districts

From June 1 to June 3, the IMD warns of widespread rain with thunderstorms and lightning in several districts. Affected regions include:

North Telangana : Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu.

: Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu. Central Telangana : Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy.

: Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy. South Telangana: Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 30 to 40 km/h, increasing the risk of localized damage and disruption.

IMD Issues Yellow and Orange Alerts

Due to the anticipated weather conditions, the IMD has issued Yellow and Orange alerts for multiple districts. On June 2, light to moderate rainfall is expected in areas like Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

People living in low-lying areas and vulnerable regions are advised to be cautious and monitor updates from official sources.

Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal May Intensify

In a related update, the IMD confirmed the formation of a deep depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which may intensify further. Currently centered about 180 km from Balasore, the system is expected to cross the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The weather office also warned of the potential for this system to develop into a cyclonic storm, which could influence weather patterns in eastern and southern India, including Telangana.