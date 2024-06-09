Sports
Rain delays toss of Indo-Pak clash in New York
The toss of the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup was delayed due to light rain here on Sunday.
The Nassau Country Cricket Ground witnessed a drizzle before the scheduled toss time. The weather is expected to clear later in the day.
It is the most high-profile match of the tournament and also at the modular facility which has been in the news for a dodgy drop-in pitch.