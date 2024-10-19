Telangana

Rain Forecast for 4 Days in Telangana, Yellow Alert Issued

A weather system is currently circulating at an average height of 5.8 kilometers above sea level near the northern Tamil Nadu coast, while another system is present in the Andaman Sea region at the same altitude.

Syed Mubashir19 October 2024 - 17:32
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has warned that rain will continue in Telangana for the next four days. A yellow alert has been issued for the relevant districts.

A weather system is currently circulating at an average height of 5.8 kilometers above sea level near the northern Tamil Nadu coast, while another system is present in the Andaman Sea region at the same altitude. Experts predict the formation of a low-pressure area by Monday, which may strengthen into an air system moving north-northwest by the 23rd.

On Saturday, districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jaisankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba may experience thunderstorms and strong winds.

On Sunday, rain is expected in Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jaisankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Malkajgiri districts. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in several districts on Monday and Tuesday. A yellow alert has been issued for the affected areas.

