Heavy Rains to Batter 20+ Districts in Telangana, These Districts Are on Red Alert

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of Telangana in the coming days. The alert comes amid a continuing spell of monsoon showers across the state.

In its weather bulletin issued at 1300 hours today, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts during the next 24 hours.

For tomorrow, similar conditions are expected to continue in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Vikarabad districts within the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain is likely to affect areas including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts.

The forecast for Friday indicates heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

On Saturday, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely in Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

For Sunday, the forecast includes heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

In addition to this, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places or a few places across Telangana over the next seven days.

The Met Department also warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated locations across the state during the next five days, the report added.