Raj Sports Premier Cup-6: Exciting T20 Tournament Kicks Off from September 9th*

Hyderabad: Raj Sports presents the much-anticipated Raj Sports Premier Cup-6, set to begin on September 9th at the MPS Cricket Ground in Shamshabad. This T20 tournament will feature 12 teams competing in a 3-cup format, with each team playing 5 league matches.

The event promises thrilling cricket action, with live streaming and ball tracking available for every match.

Key Details:

Entry Fee: ₹20,500/-

Format: 12 Teams, 3 Cups, 5 League Matches per team

Awards: Trophies for all cup winners and runners-up, Man of the Match for all matches, Best Batsman (Pads), MVP (Cricket Bat), Best Keeper, Best Bowler, Best Fielder, and Best Captain (Trophy).

Special Rules: No LBW, 3 League players allowed per team, ICC Rules apply, Dress code mandatory.

Organizers: Omer bin Afeef, Fazil Ahmed Khana, Syed Amjad, Moid Khan, and Syed Iftequar are the driving forces behind this exciting tournament.

The Raj Sports Premier Cup-6 is set to be a cricketing spectacle, with teams battling it out for glory in one of the region’s most competitive T20 tournaments. Don’t miss out on the action!