Rajasthan Civic Body elections 2026: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates in Jaipur

Jaipur: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its first list of candidates for 11 wards in the upcoming Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections, getting ahead of the Congress and BJP in announcing its nominees.

The party announced the names through its official social media channels, saying it is entering the Jaipur civic polls with full preparation and a commitment to raising local issues, promoting transparent politics and improving urban governance.

The party’s first list includes candidates from different sections of society, including local social workers and activists.

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections are expected to see an intense contest, with the AAP seeking to establish a stronger presence in Rajasthan’s urban politics.

The civic body has 2,433,121 registered voters, while polling through EVMs for Jaipur is scheduled in the second phase on September 11, 2026. The nomination process begins on Thursday and will continue until August 31.

By announcing its candidates at the beginning of the nomination period, AAP has given its nominees additional time to connect with voters, organise local campaigns and begin door-to-door outreach.

Traditionally, candidate selection by larger parties such as the Congress and BJP can continue until close to the nomination deadline. Early announcements can, therefore, provide candidates additional time for grassroots mobilisation.

The AAP is seeking to expand its political footprint in Rajasthan’s urban local bodies, building on its governments in Delhi and Punjab.

The party is expected to focus its campaign on everyday civic concerns, including sanitation, sewerage, drinking water, road conditions and local infrastructure.

With AAP entering the Jaipur civic contest alongside the BJP and Congress, several wards could see three-way contests. The party’s early candidate announcement signals its intention to challenge the established political competition and make local governance a central issue in the election.