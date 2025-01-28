Rajasthan Minister Calls for Public Participation in ‘Surya Namaskar’ Event on February 3

Jaipur: Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar has urged the public to actively participate in the upcoming ‘Surya Namaskar’ event on Surya Saptami, February 3.

The state is gearing up to break its own world record for the largest mass Surya Namaskar performance, aiming to surpass the previous record of 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools.

Event Details and Goals

The ‘Surya Namaskar’ event will take place across both government and private schools in Rajasthan at 10:15 a.m. on February 3. This year, the goal is to involve even more participants than before, with the target set to exceed the last record. Minister Dilawar has instructed district and block-level education officers to ensure the smooth execution of this ambitious event.

Health and Cultural Significance of ‘Surya Namaskar’

Minister Dilawar highlighted the cultural and health importance of ‘Surya Namaskar,’ stressing that the practice benefits both physical health and mental well-being. He encouraged the general public to join the event and contribute to setting a new world record. “Surya Namaskar is an integral part of Indian tradition, and its daily practice promotes overall well-being,” he said.

Event Format and Participation

The 20-minute ‘Surya Namaskar’ session will include students, teachers, dignitaries, and members of the School Management Committees. Photography and videography will be conducted, and detailed reports of the event will be uploaded to the Shala Darpan and Private School Portals by 2 p.m. on the same day.

Participation is mandatory for students in classes 1 to 5, but exceptions will be made for children who are unwell or have recently undergone surgery. To ensure preparedness, practice sessions will be held in schools prior to the event.

Collaboration with Krida Bharti Sanstha and Yoga Experts

To ensure a smooth and effective execution, Krida Bharti Sanstha will collaborate with schools. Experts from the organization will visit schools to demonstrate proper techniques for performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ and other yoga poses such as Namaskarasana and Hastottanasana. These yoga sessions will be integrated into the daily prayer assemblies, leading up to the synchronized performance on Surya Saptami.

Minister Dilawar’s Participation

Minister Madan Dilawar himself will participate in the event, emphasizing its significance for the state and the community. The event is expected to foster unity, promote health, and uphold the traditional practices of yoga.

Planning and Support from Education Officials

The planning meeting for the event included key officials such as Director of Secondary Education Ashish Modi, Director of Primary Education Sitaram Jat, Commissioner of Sanskrit Education Priyanka Jodhawat, Medh Singh from Krida Bharti, and other dignitaries. These efforts aim to set a new benchmark for mass participation in yoga, promoting wellness and unity across Rajasthan.