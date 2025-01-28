Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer to Miss Mumbai’s Must-Win Ranji Trophy Clash Against Meghalaya

Mumbai: In a crucial turn of events, India captain Rohit Sharma, along with teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, will miss Mumbai’s must-win Ranji Trophy clash against Meghalaya, which is scheduled to begin this Thursday.

Mumbai’s Standings in Ranji Trophy Group A

Ajinkya Rahane, who is leading Mumbai in the absence of Rohit Sharma, will aim to steer his team to victory as Mumbai currently sits third in the points table of Group A, with 22 points from six matches. The team faced a five-wicket loss to Jammu and Kashmir in their previous match, a contest that marked Rohit’s return to domestic cricket after an extended break.

Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer Focus on Upcoming ODI Series

Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer will now focus on preparations for India’s upcoming ODI series against England, which begins on February 6 in Nagpur, just four days after the final round of the Ranji Trophy. This means they will be unavailable for Mumbai’s crucial game against Meghalaya, making it a challenging scenario for the team, who must secure a win to stay in contention.

Rohit’s Form Struggles and Jaiswal’s Mixed Performance

Rohit Sharma has struggled with form this season, scoring just 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings at an average of 10.93. His form has been under scrutiny, with only modest scores of 3 and 28 in the Ranji match against Jammu and Kashmir. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had a relatively quieter match with scores of 4 and 26, still had a better Test season, including a century and two half-centuries in Australia. His contributions to Mumbai’s campaign will be missed during this match.

Shreyas Iyer’s Stellar Ranji Performance

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer has been Mumbai’s standout performer in the current Ranji season. With 480 runs from seven innings, at an impressive average of 68.57, Iyer has been a key figure, including two centuries. His contributions have been pivotal to Mumbai’s strong position in the tournament.

Impact of Missing Players and Team Adjustments

Mumbai will also miss all-rounder Shivam Dube, who has joined the India T20I squad after the J&K game. However, Mumbai will welcome back several players for the final league match against Meghalaya, including batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi and all-rounders Atharva Ankolekar and Suryansh Shedge, who was named Player of the Match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Young Duo of Raghuvanshi and Mhatre Likely to Open

Mumbai is expected to revert to the young opening duo of Raghuvanshi and 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre. Mhatre has made an impressive start to his domestic career, having scored four centuries and two half-centuries in just 18 first-class and List A innings.

Mumbai’s Final Chance for Top Spot

With the top spot in Group A still within reach, Mumbai needs to secure a win over Meghalaya to keep their hopes alive for the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy. The absence of key players will certainly make the task more difficult, but Mumbai has the depth in their squad to bounce back.

Mumbai Squad for the Match Against Meghalaya:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Siddhesh Lad, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D’Souza, Royston Dias, Shreyas Gurav, Atharva Ankolekar.

Conclusion

With the upcoming Ranji Trophy clash being crucial for their qualification, Mumbai’s players will need to step up, even as they navigate the challenge of missing their star players. While the absence of Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer will certainly be felt, Mumbai’s squad depth, alongside the contributions of young talents like Raghuvanshi and Mhatre, will be key to their success in this must-win encounter.

