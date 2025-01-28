ISL 2024-25: NorthEast United FC Aim to Strengthen Top 6 Spot Against In-Form Hyderabad FC

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC to Host Hyderabad FC in Crucial ISL Clash

NorthEast United FC will take on Hyderabad FC in an important fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. The Highlanders are aiming to secure a crucial victory to solidify their place in the top six of the points table.

NorthEast United FC’s Current Standings and Objectives

NorthEast United FC are currently in sixth place with 25 points from 17 matches, having won six games and drawn seven. With fierce competition from Odisha FC (24 points), Kerala Blasters FC (21 points), and Punjab FC (20 points), the Highlanders will be looking to secure a win to keep their playoff hopes intact.

They will also be targeting their first-ever league double over Hyderabad FC, after securing a 5-2 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. A win in this match would also be significant in their bid to stay in the top-six.

Hyderabad FC’s Struggles and Resilience

Hyderabad FC, currently sitting in the second-last position with 13 points from 17 matches, have been struggling this season, with just three wins and four draws. Despite their position, they are coming off a 3-2 victory over Jamshedpur FC, extending their unbeaten run to three matches (W1 D2). The team will look to build on this positive momentum and bag back-to-back wins for the first time since their five-game winning streak in the 2022-23 season.

NorthEast United FC’s Attack and Hyderabad FC’s Scoring Woes

NorthEast United FC have been one of the highest-scoring teams in the league, netting 31 goals in 17 matches. Alaaeddine Ajaraie has been a standout performer with 15 goals, followed by Guillermo Fernandes and Nestor Albiach with four goals each. On the other hand, Hyderabad FC have struggled to find the back of the net, with just 15 goals this season, the second-least in the competition. Andrei Alba and Allan De Souza Miranda have each scored three goals, the highest for Hyderabad.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head Record

While NorthEast United FC have had a poor run at home, failing to win any of their last four home matches (D3 L1), including three consecutive draws, they will need to turn things around to maintain their top-six challenge. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent scoring form after netting in each of their last three matches.

In the 11 ISL encounters between the two teams, Hyderabad FC have won six, while NorthEast United FC have secured just two victories. Three matches have ended in draws.

Coaches’ Perspectives Ahead of the Match

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized the importance of the match, stating, “It’s a final for us, and we need to work hard and get the points. It’s a final for them too because they’re a good team and they don’t want to be down.”

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath also expressed confidence in his team’s progress, stating, “The victory was a big positive for us, especially at home. However, the confidence boost that it has given us is even more important.”

With both teams eyeing crucial points, this match promises to be a thrilling encounter in the race for the top six.

Key Match Information:

Date : Wednesday, January 31, 2024

: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 Venue : Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Time: 7:30 PM IST