Ram Gopal Varma Appears Before Andhra Police in Derogatory Posts CaseAndhra Pradesh Police

Amaravati: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) appeared before the Ongole police in Andhra Pradesh on Friday in connection with a case involving derogatory social media posts directed at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their family members.

Response to Police Notice

In compliance with the notice issued by the police, RGV appeared before the inquiry officer at the Ongole Rural Police Station. Circle Inspector N. Srikanth Babu was conducting the questioning.

Allegations of Morphed Images and False Posts

RGV is accused of posting morphed images of Chief Minister Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on the social media platform X before and after the 2024 general elections. The complaint, filed by Rama Lingam, mandal-level secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led to the registration of an FIR against RGV on November 11, 2024.

FIR and Legal Charges

The case against Ram Gopal Varma includes several charges under sections of the Indian Penal Code, including defamation, spreading false information, and promoting enmity. Additionally, the filmmaker is facing charges under the Information Technology Act for publishing obscene material in electronic form.

Initial Summons and Delayed Appearances

Initially, RGV was summoned to appear before the police by November 19, but he sought additional time through his lawyer, requesting one week. Despite the extended deadline, the filmmaker did not appear and subsequently approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which granted him bail but directed him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

RGV’s Defence and Claims of Conspiracy

The filmmaker claimed that multiple cases had been filed against him in different districts concerning a tweet made a year ago. He expressed confusion about the tweet, stating that as an active user of Twitter, he was unaware of the specific content of his posts from that period. RGV emphasized that he stood by his right to freedom of expression but assured that he would abide by the court’s decision.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Proceedings

As the investigation continues, RGV has assured that he will comply with the legal process, leaving the matter in the hands of the court for further proceedings.