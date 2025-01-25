Ram Gopal Varma Denies Speculative Reports on ‘Syndicate’ Cast

Chennai: Director Ram Gopal Varma on Saturday dismissed all reports speculating about the cast of his upcoming film Syndicate, calling them entirely false.

Taking to his X timeline, Varma clarified, “There are all kinds of speculations going around the casting of Syndicate film which are all completely FALSE. Will share the details when ready.”

The rumours began circulating shortly after Varma announced his film Syndicate, with social media buzzing with claims that actors such as Venkatesh, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi had all been approached to star in the film. However, Varma has firmly rejected all such speculation.

Also Read: Arshdeep Singh Named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year



‘Syndicate’ was announced soon after Varma penned a note of confession to himself, expressing regret for not setting his film Sathya as the benchmark for all his future works. In the note, the acclaimed director vowed that his future films would honor the reasons he initially chose to pursue a career in cinema. This led to the announcement of Syndicate.

Varma also explained that Syndicate would focus on a dangerous organization that threatens India’s existence. Describing the film, he said, “Syndicate is a futuristic story not set in the far-away future, but one that could happen even tomorrow or next week. It will be a very scary film, not due to supernatural elements, but because it will expose the horrors human beings are capable of. The film will delve into the cyclical nature of crime and terror, showing that while we may have victories, crime and terror never truly die – they come back in deadlier forms.”