Arshdeep Singh Named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: India’s leading wicket-taker in 2024, Arshdeep Singh, has been named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year at the ICC Awards held on Saturday.

The left-arm pacer played a key role in India’s long-awaited victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which took place in the Caribbean and the USA in June. Arshdeep has solidified his reputation as one of the best powerplay and death bowlers in the game.

Arshdeep’s Standout Year in T20 Cricket

At just 25 years old, Arshdeep’s career took off in 2024, with the pacer becoming one of the leading T20I bowlers in the world. His performances were instrumental in India’s T20 World Cup success, helping them clinch the title. Arshdeep finished the year as India’s top wicket-taker in T20Is, with an impressive 36 wickets from 18 matches.

Throughout the year, Arshdeep was a constant threat, especially during the powerplay and death overs. He consistently maintained an economy rate of 7.49, taking wickets at an average of 15.31 and a strike rate of 10.80. His ability to bowl in pressure situations made him a key figure in India’s bowling attack.

Key Performances and Highlights

Arshdeep’s remarkable bowling performances were evident in several matches. One of his standout displays came during the T20 World Cup group stage, where he tore through the USA’s batting lineup with exceptional figures of 4/9 in his four overs.

However, his most significant contribution came in the World Cup final in Barbados, where India successfully defended a total of 176. Arshdeep played a pivotal role in India’s victory, taking 2/20 from four overs. He struck early, dismissing South Africa’s Aiden Markram in the powerplay, and later dismissed Quinton de Kock in the middle overs when South Africa looked to be in control.

His performance in the death overs was crucial, as he conceded just four runs in the penultimate over, leaving Hardik Pandya to defend 16 runs in the final over—a task Pandya completed spectacularly.

Arshdeep’s Legacy in T20 Cricket

Arshdeep’s skill in both the early and death overs, combined with his consistency, made him one of the most impactful bowlers of the year. His performances throughout the T20 World Cup, coupled with his stellar figures in 2024, earned him the prestigious ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

Earlier in the day, Arshdeep was also named to the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year, alongside his teammates Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.