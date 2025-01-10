Rana Daggubati Exposes Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati’s ‘Hangry’ Side

Season Finale of The Rana Daggubati Show

The first season of The Rana Daggubati Show, hosted by Baahubali star Rana Daggubati, concluded with a star-studded finale. Legendary actor and Rana’s uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, graced the final episode alongside filmmaker Anil Ravipudi and actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. The group also stars in the upcoming drama Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli Unveils India’s First Dolby-Certified Postproduction Facility at Annapurna Studios

Venkatesh’s ‘Hangry’ Moments

During the episode, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi humorously revealed Venkatesh’s quirky on-set habit:

“Venky Sir hesitates only at food.”

Rana Daggubati added to the anecdote, saying:

“He doesn’t get angry but gets ‘hangry.’”

Rana recounted an incident during a Mumbai shoot where an extended schedule delayed lunch. The usually calm Venkatesh was on the verge of losing his cool until Rana announced the lunch break, diffusing the tension.

Behind-the-Scenes of Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Reflecting on their upcoming project, Venkatesh shared a humorous moment from the film:

“I was slapped by Aishwarya Rajesh’s character multiple times.”

Aishwarya playfully asked, “Sir, has anybody hit you like that before?” to which Venkatesh replied:

“This is my first experience.”

She added:

“I slapped him very tightly during the scene. When I asked if it hurt, Venky Sir encouraged me to slap harder but finish it in one take.”

The Success of The Rana Daggubati Show

Rana Daggubati not only hosted but also produced the show under his banner, Spirit Media. The debut season featured prominent guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma, and Aishwarya Rajesh.

Looking Ahead

Given the massive success of its first season, fans eagerly await the next installment of The Rana Daggubati Show, anticipating more entertaining insights and candid moments with top stars.