Ranchi Court Halts Defamation Case Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi Following Supreme Court Order

Ranchi: In a significant development, a Ranchi court has halted all proceedings against Congress Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, following a Supreme Court order to stay the matter.

The case stems from alleged derogatory remarks made by Gandhi in 2018, targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Rahul Gandhi

A Bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta, issued a stay order on the defamation proceedings after hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Rahul Gandhi.

The Bench also issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the complainant, BJP leader Naveen Jha, seeking their responses.

The Bench observed, “If you are not the person aggrieved, how can you have a proxy filing of complaint? Issue notice to the state of Jharkhand and the complainant. All proceedings in the trial shall remain stayed till further orders.”

Background of the Defamation Case

The controversy dates back to 2018 when Rahul Gandhi, during a Congress session, allegedly stated:

“No murderer can become the national president in the Congress. Congressmen cannot accept any murderer as the national president. This is possible only in the BJP.”

Viewing these remarks as defamatory, Ranchi-based BJP leader Naveen Jha filed a complaint against Gandhi in the Ranchi Civil Court.

Before filing the complaint, Jha had issued a legal notice to Gandhi, demanding an apology, which the Congress leader declined.

The court subsequently took cognizance of the matter, initiating defamation proceedings against Gandhi.

Legal Journey: From Ranchi to the Supreme Court

Initially, Rahul Gandhi challenged the case in the Jharkhand High Court, seeking its dismissal. However, in February 2024, the High Court rejected his petition, prompting him to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court.

In his SLP, Gandhi’s legal team argued against the validity of the complaint, citing concerns over the complainant’s locus standi (right to bring the case).

The Supreme Court, upon review, granted a stay on the proceedings, offering temporary relief to the Congress leader.

Supreme Court Issues Notices to Jharkhand Government and Complainant

The Supreme Court’s stay order directs the Jharkhand government and complainant Naveen Jha to respond to the SLP filed by Rahul Gandhi.

This development effectively halts all legal proceedings in the Ranchi Civil Court until further notice.

Political Implications of the Case

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi highlights the ongoing political tensions between the Congress and the BJP.

The alleged remarks targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a prominent BJP leader, and sparked widespread controversy.

Gandhi’s legal battle in this matter has become a focal point in his role as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The temporary relief granted by the Supreme Court adds a layer of complexity to the case, drawing significant political and public attention.

Key Observations by the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Bench raised critical questions about the complainant’s locus standi, indicating that only an aggrieved party should file such complaints.

This observation has brought the legitimacy of the defamation proceedings under scrutiny, offering a potential turning point in the case.

Next Steps: Awaiting Responses and Further Developments

The Supreme Court’s stay order pauses the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, but the final resolution depends on the responses submitted by the Jharkhand government and the complainant. Legal experts anticipate that the case could set a precedent for defamation proceedings involving public figures.