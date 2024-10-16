Ranga Reddy Horror: Elderly Couple’s Brutal Killing Sparks Fear in Local Community

Ranga Reddy: In a shocking incident, an elderly couple was brutally murdered by unknown assailants at a farmhouse in Kothaguda, under the Kandukur police station limits of Ranga Reddy district.

The victims have been identified as Ushayya (70) and his wife Shantamma (65), residents of Mushtipalli village in Nagarkurnool district.

Police suspect that the murder may have been driven by old enmities. An investigation is underway to identify the culprits and uncover the motive behind the heinous crime.

The gruesome incident came to light when locals noticed suspicious activity around the farmhouse and alerted the police. Upon reaching the scene, the authorities discovered the bodies of the elderly couple, bearing signs of a violent attack. The area was cordoned off as forensic teams were called in to gather evidence.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple may have been targeted due to long-standing disputes, though the exact nature of the enmity remains unclear.

Ushayya and Shantamma were reportedly caretakers of the farmhouse, which belonged to Manohar Rao, a resident of the area.

Neighbors expressed shock and disbelief over the brutal killings, describing the couple as quiet and well-liked within the community.

The police have launched a manhunt to track down the culprits, with efforts focused on identifying any individuals who may have had grievances against the couple.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the local community in fear, as residents demand swift action to ensure justice for the victims.