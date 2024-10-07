Hyderabad

Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership

As one official is striving for recognition through effective governance, another is showcasing excessive enthusiasm over territorial authority, leading to a cold war between the two high-ranking officials.

Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 20:59
217 2 minutes read
Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership
Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership

An internal conflict has erupted within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), pitting Commissioner Amrapali against Hydra Commissioner Rangnath.

As one official is striving for recognition through effective governance, another is showcasing excessive enthusiasm over territorial authority, leading to a cold war between the two high-ranking officials.

Tensions escalated after GHMC employees began prioritizing Hydra’s tasks over their own corporate responsibilities. In response to this shift, Commissioner Amrapali expressed frustration, stating she would not tolerate a lack of accountability and has issued stern warnings.

Traditionally, complaints regarding encroachments were directed to the GHMC, but now these issues are being referred to Hydra, which has irked the Greater Hyderabad governing body. Corporators are voicing their concerns about diminishing influence, lamenting that wherever they go in the city, Hydra’s decisions take precedence over GHMC’s authority.

Moreover, the recent decision to forward complaints received by Hydra back to GHMC has sparked further disputes. The Hydra Commissioner has sent a letter to GHMC, requesting a comprehensive investigation into complaints received by Hydra.

Greater Hyderabad officials are questioning the rationale behind this transfer, stating they already struggle to manage their existing workload without adding the complications arising from Hydra’s complaints.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 20:59
217 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 - CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

Hyderabad CSMP to Be Included in AMRUT 2.0 – CM Revanth Reddy Appeals to Union Minister Khattar for Metro Rail Phase 2 Support

7 October 2024 - 19:49
Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Highlights Importance of HYDRAA and Musi Projects, Raises Concerns Over Lake Encroachments

7 October 2024 - 18:57
Hyderabad: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM’s Majid Hussain and Congress’ Feroz Khan in Nampally

Hyderabad: Clash Erupts Between AIMIM’s Majid Hussain and Congress’ Feroz Khan in Nampally

7 October 2024 - 18:47
Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced

Osmania University Inter College Fencing Championship 2024: Winners Announced

7 October 2024 - 18:45
Back to top button