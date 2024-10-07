Rangnath vs Amrapali: A Cold War Brewing Within GHMC Leadership

An internal conflict has erupted within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), pitting Commissioner Amrapali against Hydra Commissioner Rangnath.

As one official is striving for recognition through effective governance, another is showcasing excessive enthusiasm over territorial authority, leading to a cold war between the two high-ranking officials.

Tensions escalated after GHMC employees began prioritizing Hydra’s tasks over their own corporate responsibilities. In response to this shift, Commissioner Amrapali expressed frustration, stating she would not tolerate a lack of accountability and has issued stern warnings.

Traditionally, complaints regarding encroachments were directed to the GHMC, but now these issues are being referred to Hydra, which has irked the Greater Hyderabad governing body. Corporators are voicing their concerns about diminishing influence, lamenting that wherever they go in the city, Hydra’s decisions take precedence over GHMC’s authority.

Moreover, the recent decision to forward complaints received by Hydra back to GHMC has sparked further disputes. The Hydra Commissioner has sent a letter to GHMC, requesting a comprehensive investigation into complaints received by Hydra.

Greater Hyderabad officials are questioning the rationale behind this transfer, stating they already struggle to manage their existing workload without adding the complications arising from Hydra’s complaints.