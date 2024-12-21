Rapido Launches Flat Rate Service for Hyderabad Metro Stations

Hyderabad: Rapido, India’s largest ride-hailing platform, has entered into a strategic partnership with L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) to improve first- and last-mile connectivity for Hyderabad Metro commuters. As part of this collaboration, Rapido will offer special discounted flat rates for its Bike Metro service, starting from just ₹30 for passengers traveling to and from any of the 57 metro stations across the city. This year alone, Rapido has completed over 10 million metro bookings.

The partnership was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rapido and L&TMRHL, marking a significant step towards improving urban mobility in Hyderabad.

This initiative aims to streamline daily commutes and enhance the metro travel experience for Hyderabad’s urban population. With an average daily ridership of nearly 5 lakh commuters, the collaboration is set to make commuting more efficient and affordable, addressing the critical first and last-mile connectivity gaps.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido, shared, “This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing convenient and affordable transportation options for metro commuters. By offering discounted flat rates for our Bike Metro service, we aim to support Hyderabad Metro as the city’s essential commuting solution. With our extensive fleet and user-friendly app, we ensure a hassle-free and time-saving experience for all.”

Shri N.V.S. Reddy, MD of HMRL, said, “This collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail and Rapido reflects our commitment to enhancing urban mobility in Hyderabad. By addressing key first and last-mile connectivity challenges, this partnership will strengthen the metro rail’s role as a vital lifeline for the city’s commuters. Such collaborations are crucial for realizing our vision of sustainable and efficient public transportation.”

Shri K.V.B. Reddy, MD of L&TMRHL, stated, “Our partnership with Rapido marks a significant step towards transforming the urban commute experience in Hyderabad. As a leading infrastructure developer, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad is focused on providing world-class solutions, and this collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver seamless, accessible, and affordable connectivity for metro users. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in public-private collaboration for urban mobility.”

Over the past seven years, Rapido has become an integral part of Hyderabad’s mobility landscape, facilitating over 2.7 lakh daily rides. With more than 2 lakh local bike taxi riders employed each month, Rapido continues to serve as a vital transportation solution for the city’s professionals and students, ensuring efficient and affordable travel across diverse neighborhoods.

This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Rapido and Hyderabad Metro to enhancing urban commuting and building a more connected, sustainable city.