Ratan Tata Innovation Hub launched in Andhra to nurture grassroots innovation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) to nurture grassroots innovation and empower entrepreneurs across the state.

He along with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, inaugurated the hub at Mayuri Tech Park at Mangalagiri here.

“If you have an idea, Andhra Pradesh has the platform to nurture it. I had the privilege of inaugurating the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub in Mangalagiri, a hub that will nurture grassroots innovation and empower entrepreneurs across the state. I strongly believe that investing in ideas is just as important as investing in infrastructure,” the Chief Minister posted on social media platform X.

CM Naidu said the state government was actively building an ecosystem that encourages, supports, and democratises innovation at every level.

“RTIH represents our commitment to this vision, a vibrant innovation ecosystem where groundbreaking ideas are mentored, funded, and given the right exposure to succeed. With initiatives like this, we are not just inspiring startups, but also creating the foundation for a larger movement,” he said.

“As I once gave the call for ‘One Family, One IT Professional,’ today I give a new call, ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur.’ Every family should have the opportunity to dream, to build, and to contribute to the state’s economic growth. Through this initiative, we also honour the legacy of the legendary Shri Ratan Tata, a visionary who stood for both innovation and social responsibility,” he added.

Minister for Education, Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh said that the state government is ready to work with leading industrialists and academics to shape Andhra Pradesh as the Innovation Valley of India.

He emphasised that resources are not a barrier to innovation, but innovative ideas are key. Lokesh urged the youth to focus on innovation with brilliant ideas from their student days.

“It is the aspiration of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that there should be an entrepreneur in every household. Let us move forward by turning challenges into opportunities. I assured that we will provide all kinds of support and assistance to innovators,” said the minister.

Lokesh said that RTIH is not merely a building but a ray of hope for the youth. He said the hub was being dedicated to the ideals of Ratan Tata.

Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, told the audience that Chandrababu Naidu, who is known to all as a politician, is a successful entrepreneur. He revealed that before launching Heritage, he started three companies but failed. Later, he started Heritage in Chittoor district to help farmers. This company today has its business in 12 states with a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore.

“He did not stop his journey due to failure. To achieve anything, one must have perseverance, commitment, and patience. Only then can we achieve amazing results,” he added.