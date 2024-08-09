Ration Card | Telangana Govt Forms Cabinet Sub-Committee

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee to oversee the distribution of new ration cards.

An order was issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in this regard on Thursday.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee consists of Civil Supplies & Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy as the Chairman, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy as members.

The Principal Secretary to Government, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Department will be the Convener of the Sub-Committee.

The Sub-Committee will examine the eligibility criteria and modalities for the issue of new food security (Ration) cards and health cards and make recommendations to the government.