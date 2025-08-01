55,000 New Ration Cards to Be Distributed in Hyderabad from August 1 — Area-Wise Schedule Released

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised the schedule for distributing new Food Security Cards (ration cards) in Hyderabad district. District In-charge Minister for Transport, Ponnam Prabhakar Goud, announced that necessary arrangements have been made to carry out the distribution process at three designated locations in the city.

The new ration cards will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries from August 1 to August 3, starting with the Khairatabad, Cantonment, and Jubilee Hills assembly constituencies.

A total of 55,378 new ration cards has been prepared, which will benefit 2,01,116 individuals. In addition, 1,37,947 eligible people will be added under the existing old ration cards, increasing the total number of beneficiaries to 2,32,297.

District Collector Harichandana Dasari assured that the entire distribution process has been planned to run smoothly and transparently, ensuring that all eligible citizens receive their new food security cards without any inconvenience.

Distribution Centers and Timings:

Khairatabad Constituency: 10:00 AM, Banjara Bhavan, Banjara Road No. 10

10:00 AM, Banjara Bhavan, Banjara Road No. 10 Cantonment Constituency: 12:00 PM, Balamrai Lee Palace, opposite Gymkhana Ground

12:00 PM, Balamrai Lee Palace, opposite Gymkhana Ground Jubilee Hills Constituency: 3:00 PM, Rehmat Nagar and Habib Fatima Nagar Community Halls

Distribution in Other Constituencies:

Amberpet: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM Musheerabad: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Secunderabad: 3:00 PM

Distribution on August 3:

Charminar: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Karwan: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Chandrayangutta: 12:00 PM

The government has urged all eligible beneficiaries to visit the designated distribution centers as per the scheduled date and time for their respective constituencies. Officials emphasised that all measures have been taken to ensure a smooth, transparent, and well-organized distribution process.