RCB’s Bold Move: Star Pacer Mohammed Siraj Released, Set for High-Stakes Auction

Hyderabad: As the countdown to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season begins, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has made a surprising move by releasing India’s premier fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj, along with several marquee players, including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Cameron Green. These players will re-enter the player pool for the highly anticipated mega auction.

Ahead of this year’s auction, RCB has already spent ₹37 crore, retaining only three players: batting icon Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore, top-order talent Rajat Patidar at ₹11 crore, and uncapped fast bowler Yash Dayal for ₹5 crore.

Mohammed Siraj, who began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been a vital part of the RCB squad since his transfer to the team in 2018. Over his IPL career, the 30-year-old pacer has claimed 93 wickets at an average of 30.34, earning a reputation for his skill and consistency. Recently, Siraj was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana—a prestigious honorary position recognizing his contributions to cricket and his commitment to the state of Telangana.

As one of the top fast bowlers in India, Siraj is expected to attract competitive bids in the auction. His recent performances have fueled speculation about his auction value, with many anticipating that he could command a record-breaking price as teams look to bolster their bowling departments.

The news of Siraj’s release sparked reactions across social media, with fans expressing their admiration for the bowler. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts, with one user saying, “DSP Siraj won’t be sold; no one can buy the police.” Another commented, “DSP Siraj can’t be bought at any price. Ethics.” A third user joined in, writing, “He’s got ethics; he’s loyal to RCB.”

RCB’s decision to let go of such high-profile players signals a potential reshaping of the franchise’s strategy. With Siraj’s departure and other star names now available, the IPL 2025 mega auction is poised to be an exciting event as franchises bid for top talent and work to strengthen their line-ups for the season ahead.