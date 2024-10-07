Telangana

Real Estate Market Struggles as Hydra Threat Drives Down Property Registrations

Hyderabad: The recent surge in fears surrounding Hydra has significantly impacted the real estate market in Telangana, leading to a drastic decline in property registrations. Many individuals are now hesitant to invest in land and plots due to safety concerns.

In September alone, registration revenue dropped by a staggering 30%. Last year, the state recorded over 100,000 transactions generating revenue of ₹955 crores in September. In stark contrast, this year has seen only 80,000 transactions, resulting in a revenue drop to ₹650 crores for the same month.

The substantial decrease in registrations over the past two months highlights the growing unease among potential buyers. Real estate experts and industry stakeholders are expressing concerns over the long-term effects of this trend on the market.

As apprehensions regarding safety continue to affect public sentiment, the real estate sector is urging the government to address these issues promptly. Many hope that improved safety measures and public awareness campaigns can help restore confidence among prospective buyers and revitalize the market.

This downturn not only impacts buyers and sellers but also has broader implications for the state’s economy, which relies heavily on real estate transactions. Stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation as they seek solutions to mitigate the impact of these fears on the property market.

