Realme Partners with KRAFTON India to Transform India’s Mobile E-Sports Landscape

India’s gaming market is witnessing unprecedented growth, fueled by an ever-increasing number of young gamers, affordable internet access, and mobile usage.

As the country positions itself as a dominant force in the global gaming arena, Realme has made a strategic move to become a key player in India’s burgeoning e-sports industry.

In a groundbreaking collaboration with KRAFTON India, Realme has been announced as the official smartphone partner for major e-sports tournaments: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 and Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025.

The Rise of India’s Gaming Market

India’s gaming industry is on track to become one of the world’s largest, with projections indicating the country’s online gaming market will reach an impressive Rs 66,000 crore by 2028. A contributing factor to this growth is India’s young and tech-savvy population, with nearly 600 million people under the age of 35. Coupled with the availability of affordable mobile data and over 650 million smartphone users, India has developed a robust culture of digital entertainment, particularly mobile gaming.

The key sectors driving this growth include:

Real-money gaming (RMG): This has seen a rapid rise, particularly in skill-based games. Social and casual gaming: Gaining immense popularity among young adults and working professionals.

As mobile data prices continue to fall and smartphone penetration increases, India is well-positioned to lead the app-based gaming revolution.

Also Read | Samsung to unveil new AI-powered home appliances at CES 2025

Realme’s Strategic Move into E-Sports

Realme is capitalizing on India’s mobile gaming boom by collaborating with KRAFTON India to create a dedicated mobile e-sports ecosystem. This partnership is set to elevate the gaming experience with a clear focus on the BGIS 2025 and BMPS 2025 tournaments, both of which will feature substantial prize pools and attract top-tier talent. The BGIS 2025 LAN Finals in Kolkata will serve as a launchpad for this collaboration, with a grand prize of Rs 2 crore.

This partnership also marks Realme’s first full-fledged commitment to e-sports in 2025. With mobile gaming at the forefront, Realme aims to create a seamless experience for gamers by offering top-tier smartphones like the Realme GT 7 Pro, which is set to become the official smartphone for BGIS 2025. Realme’s focus on high-performance gaming smartphones is reflected in the success of devices like the GT 7 Pro, known for its impressive gaming capabilities.

Building a Robust E-Sports Ecosystem

Realme is not just focused on hardware but is also taking steps to invest in the infrastructure needed to foster India’s gaming and e-sports scene. The collaboration with KRAFTON includes joint research and development initiatives, as well as exclusive debugging support, to ensure that players get the best possible performance during tournaments. Realme’s internal teams—comprising experts from R&D, marketing, and product development—are working closely with KRAFTON to shape the future of competitive gaming in India.

The partnership goes beyond tournaments, with a focus on supporting content creators and building an interactive platform for gamers. By combining Realme’s technological expertise with KRAFTON’s gaming legacy, the collaboration aims to make premium mobile gaming more accessible and create a thriving e-sports ecosystem in India.

The Future of Mobile Gaming in India

India is poised to become home to 720 million mobile gamers by 2028, and collaborations like the one between Realme and KRAFTON are setting the stage for the country to lead the mobile gaming revolution. By strategically investing in e-sports tournaments, cutting-edge smartphone technology, and grassroots initiatives, Realme is committed to nurturing the next generation of e-sports athletes.

The convergence of Realme’s innovation and KRAFTON’s gaming dominance is a game-changer for India’s gaming industry. As the country moves closer to becoming a global gaming powerhouse, the partnership between these two leaders will help define the future of mobile gaming and e-sports in India, creating more opportunities for gamers and content creators alike.

With a focus on enhancing the overall gaming experience, Realme and KRAFTON are set to lead India’s transformation into a global leader in mobile e-sports. This collaboration promises not only to shape the future of competitive gaming but also to empower a whole new generation of gamers and fans across the country.