Business

Registrations Rise in Hyderabad Real Estate Market, Unaffected by HYDRA Demolition Efforts

In October alone, 87,785 applications were received for residential property registrations, with 794 applications for commercial properties. Despite initial concerns, the first two days of November saw 3,754 new residential applications and 33 for commercial properties, indicating continued strong interest.

Syed Mubashir4 November 2024 - 14:50
Registrations Rise in Hyderabad Real Estate Market, Unaffected by HYDRA Demolition Efforts
Registrations Rise in Hyderabad Real Estate Market, Unaffected by HYDRA Demolition Efforts

Hyderabad: The Registration and Stamps Department in Hyderabad has seen a surge in registrations for residential and commercial properties over the past few months, unaffected by the demolition drive initiated by the State government through HYDRA.

In October alone, 87,785 applications were received for residential property registrations, with 794 applications for commercial properties. Despite initial concerns, the first two days of November saw 3,754 new residential applications and 33 for commercial properties, indicating continued strong interest.

The trend began in July, when residential and commercial registration applications stood at 23,507 and 190, respectively. This grew significantly in August, reaching 41,704 residential and 416 commercial registrations. By September, these numbers had risen to 80,091 for residential and 737 for commercial properties.

Revenue generation has been similarly strong. By the end of September, the department recorded ₹7,251 crore in revenue, representing 39.78% of the targeted 18,228 crore for the fiscal year. Despite a slower start, this marks a 3% increase over the 7,006 crore recorded in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Initially, there were concerns about a significant drop in registrations due to the demolition drive, but sources reveal that the department is receiving substantial applications. The government’s efforts to guide buyers towards stable investment areas and the anticipation of an impending hike in land values have encouraged buyers to expedite transactions.

With more major announcements expected soon, officials are optimistic that registration numbers will continue to climb in the coming months.

Tags
Syed Mubashir4 November 2024 - 14:50

Related Articles

Don’t Make a Mistake! Check These Documents Before Purchasing Your Property!

Don’t Make a Mistake! Check These Documents Before Purchasing Your Property!

4 November 2024 - 15:19
Govt e-marketplace launches 170 seed categories to speed up supply to farmers

Govt e-marketplace launches 170 seed categories to speed up supply to farmers

4 November 2024 - 14:06
Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade dragged by Reliance Industries

Sensex, Nifty plunge in early trade dragged by Reliance Industries

4 November 2024 - 10:06
Renault Korea's hybrid models drive a 116.8% sales surge in October

Renault Korea Motors Sales Skyrocket by 116.8% in October

3 November 2024 - 23:54
Back to top button