Registrations Rise in Hyderabad Real Estate Market, Unaffected by HYDRA Demolition Efforts

Hyderabad: The Registration and Stamps Department in Hyderabad has seen a surge in registrations for residential and commercial properties over the past few months, unaffected by the demolition drive initiated by the State government through HYDRA.

In October alone, 87,785 applications were received for residential property registrations, with 794 applications for commercial properties. Despite initial concerns, the first two days of November saw 3,754 new residential applications and 33 for commercial properties, indicating continued strong interest.

The trend began in July, when residential and commercial registration applications stood at 23,507 and 190, respectively. This grew significantly in August, reaching 41,704 residential and 416 commercial registrations. By September, these numbers had risen to 80,091 for residential and 737 for commercial properties.

Revenue generation has been similarly strong. By the end of September, the department recorded ₹7,251 crore in revenue, representing 39.78% of the targeted 18,228 crore for the fiscal year. Despite a slower start, this marks a 3% increase over the 7,006 crore recorded in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

Initially, there were concerns about a significant drop in registrations due to the demolition drive, but sources reveal that the department is receiving substantial applications. The government’s efforts to guide buyers towards stable investment areas and the anticipation of an impending hike in land values have encouraged buyers to expedite transactions.

With more major announcements expected soon, officials are optimistic that registration numbers will continue to climb in the coming months.