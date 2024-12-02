Rekha Shares Her Love for Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC: “I Remember Every Dialogue!”

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, where she shared some heartwarming insights into her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. During the show, Rekha revealed that she is an avid viewer of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), and she knows every iconic dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan by heart.

The fun conversation began when Kapil Sharma shared an anecdote from his own appearance on KBC, recalling how Bachchan had humorously asked his mother, “Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya?” (What did you eat before giving birth to him?). Kapil then shared his mother’s witty response: “Daal-roti.” Rekha, with her usual wit, interrupted, saying, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai” (Ask me, I remember every dialogue).

Rekha also took a moment to reflect on her long-standing admiration for Amitabh Bachchan. In an earlier interview, she credited the legendary actor with shaping her career and personal life. “Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 per cent to him. I just soaked in everything he had to offer by observing him,” Rekha said. She went on to share that Bachchan was unaware of the profound impact he had on her, describing him as her “inner conscience” who continues to guide her both in life and her acting performances.

Rekha’s most recent on-screen appearance was a cameo in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.