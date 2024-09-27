Reliance Foundation Donates ₹20 Crores to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a generous gesture of support for flood victims, the Reliance Foundation has donated a substantial amount of ₹20 crores to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The donation aims to aid those affected by the recent floods in the region.

On behalf of the foundation, Neeta M. Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, was represented by officials who met with Chief Minister Revanth Anumula to present the cheque.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and commended the Reliance Foundation for standing by the government in its efforts to support flood-affected individuals and communities.

This significant contribution will play a crucial role in providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to those impacted by the floods, ensuring that essential resources and assistance reach those in need.

The government continues to work tirelessly to address the challenges posed by the natural disaster, and support from organizations like Reliance Foundation is vital in these efforts.

