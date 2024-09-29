Reliance Retail launches Freshpik gourmet store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Freshpik, the pioneering gourmet grocery store by Reliance Retail, has launched its first outlet in Bengaluru, located on the 4th floor of 1MG Mall, Trinity Circle. This marks Freshpik’s second store in India, following Mumbai, said a statement on Sunday.

Spanning over 14,000 square feet, the Bengaluru store offers an upscale shopping experience tailored to food enthusiasts and health-conscious consumers.

The new location introduces a “theatre of shopping” concept, featuring live food stations and curated culinary experiences. Shoppers can explore a variety of high-end products, including exotic fruits, artisanal cheeses, fresh breads, ethnic sweets, organic options, and crafted coffee. Health-conscious offerings include gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan products.

A highlight of the Bengaluru store is its in-house cafe, providing a relaxing space for customers to enjoy premium beverages and snacks. The store also features a dedicated gifting section, making it a one-stop shop for curated, bespoke gifts.

Damodar Mall, CEO of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail, hailed the launch, calling Freshpik at 1MG Mall “the Disneyland for food lovers.”

Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), continues to expand its footprint across India, operating over 18,836 stores with a customer base exceeding 304 million.

In the financial year ending March 31, 2024, RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 306,786 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,101 crore.