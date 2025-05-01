Articles

Religious Demographics of India: Population Percentages Amid Caste Census Push

As the central government announces plans for a comprehensive caste census following the recent Pahalgam terror attacks on Hindus in April 2025, national focus has also shifted to understanding the religious composition of the country.

Mohammed Yousuf1 May 2025 - 18:29
New Delhi: India, known for its cultural and spiritual diversity, continues to be home to multiple religions coexisting across its vast regions. As the central government announces plans for a comprehensive caste census following the recent Pahalgam terror attacks on Hindus in April 2025, national focus has also shifted to understanding the religious composition of the country.

Diversity Amid Tensions: A Look at India’s Major Religions

India’s multi-faith society includes a broad range of religious beliefs. According to the 2011 caste census, the last official survey available, Hinduism remains the dominant religion, with 79.8% of the population – about 114 crore people as of 2025 – identifying as Hindus.

Islam is the second-largest religion, with 14.2%, or around 20 crore followers. Christianity accounts for 2.3% (approximately 2.6 crore), while Sikhism represents 1.7% (around 2.08 crore). Other religions include Buddhism (0.7%), Jainism (0.4%), and others (0.2%).

ReligionPercentage (2011 Census)Approximate Population (2025)
Hinduism79.8%114 crore
Islam14.2%20 crore
Christianity2.3%2.60 crore
Sikhism1.7%2.08 crore
Buddhism0.7%84 lakh
Jainism0.4%44.5 lakh
Others0.2%

Religion and Caste: Dual Pillars of Indian Identity

The government’s renewed focus on caste-based enumeration has stirred political and social debate, but it also brings attention to how religion and caste both play defining roles in Indian society. Understanding religious demographics helps ensure inclusive policymaking, especially when addressing concerns around equality, representation, and communal harmony.

Data for Unity, Not Division

While discussions around caste and religion are often sensitive, experts believe that accurate demographic data is essential for fair governance. India’s rich mix of languages, traditions, cuisines, and festivals stems from its religious plurality, which continues to shape the nation’s identity.

As the Centre prepares for the upcoming census, both religious and caste data are expected to be crucial tools in policymaking — not for division, but for fostering a more inclusive and united India.

