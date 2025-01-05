Religious Leaders Unite in the Fight Against Drug Addiction

Hyderabad: In a united effort to address the rising concerns of drug abuse among the youth, religious leaders from various communities came together for a roundtable discussion on the role of religious leaders in curbing narcotic substances. The event, titled The Role of Religious Leaders in Curbing the Menace of Narcotic Drugs, was held at Hotel Ashoka in Lakdikapul under the banner of the Religious Janamorcha.

Religious leaders expressed deep concern over the increasing addiction to alcohol and narcotic substances, which they believe are destroying the future of the younger generation. They unanimously condemned the use of such substances and highlighted the responsibility of religious communities in guiding society away from these harmful influences.

Dr. Saleem Engineer, the National Convenor of Religious Janamorcha, chaired the meeting and emphasized that all religious leaders must come together on a single platform to combat social evils. He stressed the importance of instilling religious thoughts and moral values in children from a young age to protect them from the dangers of addiction. He noted that drugs have become a significant challenge for today’s youth and that religious teachings could play a vital role in addressing this issue.

Pandit Lakshmi Narasimha from Chilkur Balaji Temple underscored the importance of teaching devotion to children early on, which can help keep them away from addictions in later life. He also raised the question of why governments have not yet banned alcohol and narcotic substances.

Dr. Asra Mohasina, leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, emphasized that religious leaders should not only focus on religious practices but also on social responsibility. She highlighted the importance of building strong relationships with children, urging parents to bond with their children and be attentive to their concerns. She warned that neglecting this bond could push children towards harmful influences.

Prabhudev Swamiji of Lingayat Math called on religious leaders to take action to protect the youth from falling into addiction. Father Ananthayya of the Church reminded the attendees that every individual’s body and soul contain God, and it is a sin to destroy the body through intoxicants.

Sandeep Thakur suggested that promoting sports and providing children with opportunities like NCC could help protect them from addiction.

Dr. Atif Ismail, State Convenor of Religious Janamorcha, voiced his concern over the growing menace of narcotic substances in the state, noting that the situation is worsening daily.

Rising Concerns About Young Addicts

Subbiramireddy, the Narcotics DSP, expressed his concerns about the increasing prevalence of drugs in schools and colleges. He highlighted that children are being introduced to narcotics such as marijuana through chocolates. He also mentioned that while there were 111 types of drugs previously, there are now over 250 varieties available.

He urged parents to closely monitor their children and stay vigilant, as well as to collaborate with NGOs, religious organizations, and the government in the fight against drugs. Subbiramireddy emphasized the need for a collective effort to combat the growing drug problem.

The religious leaders’ meeting concluded with a call to action for religious communities, parents, and society at large to work together in protecting the younger generation from the dangers of narcotics and addiction.