Renuka Shahane Celebrates 1991 Classic ‘Hun Hunshi Hunshilal’ with Heartfelt Throwback Post

Veteran actress Renuka Shahane recently took to social media to share a nostalgic throwback from the 1991 film *Hun Hunshi Hunshilal*. The post features a classic photo of Shahane alongside her co-stars Dilip Joshi and Manoj Joshi, capturing a cherished moment from the film’s set.

In her heartfelt post, Renuka Shahane reminisces about the early days of their careers, writing: “The three musketeers of *Hun Hunshi Hunshilal*, directed by #SanjivShah @maakasamdilipjoshi @actormanojjoshi and moi. None of us knew where our paths would lead us; but I’m glad we’ve all done very well, Very, very well indeed. #Gratitude #90s #fridayflashback”

Dilip Joshi, best known for his role as Jethalal in *Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah*, responded warmly to Renuka’s post, reflecting on their journey: “So true Renuk, ..none of us knew what’s in store for us in the future… but .. Yes .. God has been really really kind with all three of us… Super fun we had shooting this film… way back in 1991… #Gratitude.” Their exchange highlights the enduring bond and camaraderie among the actors.

*Hun Hunshi Hunshilal*, directed by Sanjiv Shah, is a satirical film set in a fictional land, blending political allegory with a quirky love story. The film follows Hunshilal, played by Dilip Joshi, a simple and honest young man who becomes a scientist in the kingdom of Khojpuriya.

Renuka Shahane played the female lead, and Manoj Joshi portrayed a pivotal character that enriched the film’s narrative.

Though not widely known, *Hun Hunshi Hunshilal* has developed a cult following over the years for its unique storytelling and memorable performances. Renuka Shahane’s recent post serves as a heartwarming tribute to their early work and the successful careers they have built since.