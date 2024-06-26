Reservoir Shortages in Siddipet Raise Concerns for Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Farmers in the erstwhile Medak district and parts of Yadadri-Bhongir district are growing increasingly concerned as water levels in the reservoirs built under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in Siddipet district dwindle.

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, located in the Gajwel constituency, has a full capacity of 15 TMC but currently holds only 4.5 TMC of water. This scenario is representative of the broader issue affecting four major reservoirs in Siddipet: Ananthagiri Reservoir, Ranganayaka Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, and Mallanna Sagar.

Water Scarcity Amidst Active Monsoon

The uncertainty in pumping water from the Medigadda barrage, which was designed to channel water from the Godavari River into these reservoirs via Mid Manair, exacerbates the issue. Despite the southwest monsoon being active, upstream sources such as the Babli project in Maharashtra, SRSP, and Yellampally in Telangana have yet to receive sufficient inflows.

Reservoir Levels and Irrigation Challenges

Ananthagiri Reservoir : Currently holds 0.73 TMC against its full capacity of 3.5 TMC. This reservoir is crucial for meeting the irrigation needs of Siddipet and Rajanna Siricilla districts. The intended irrigation coverage is 30,000 acres, but only 15,000 acres are being serviced due to ongoing canal construction.

: Currently holds 0.73 TMC against its full capacity of 3.5 TMC. This reservoir is crucial for meeting the irrigation needs of Siddipet and Rajanna Siricilla districts. The intended irrigation coverage is 30,000 acres, but only 15,000 acres are being serviced due to ongoing canal construction. Ranganayaka Sagar : Holds 0.70 TMC against its full capacity of 3 TMC. It serves parts of Siddipet and surrounding mandals. While it aims to irrigate 1.10 lakh acres, it currently covers only 65,000 acres due to incomplete canals.

: Holds 0.70 TMC against its full capacity of 3 TMC. It serves parts of Siddipet and surrounding mandals. While it aims to irrigate 1.10 lakh acres, it currently covers only 65,000 acres due to incomplete canals. Kondapochamma Sagar : At 4.5 TMC of its 15 TMC capacity, it serves mandals in Gajwel constituency and parts of Yadadri-Bhongir district. Initially intended to irrigate 2.85 lakh acres, it has managed only 60,000 acres up to the last Yasangi season.

: At 4.5 TMC of its 15 TMC capacity, it serves mandals in Gajwel constituency and parts of Yadadri-Bhongir district. Initially intended to irrigate 2.85 lakh acres, it has managed only 60,000 acres up to the last Yasangi season. Mallanna Sagar: The largest reservoir under KLIS, with a capacity of 50 TMC, currently holds just over 8 TMC. It aims to support irrigation across 1.25 lakh acres.

Impact on Agriculture

The delays in water pumping are affecting the start of paddy nurseries. Farmers in Siddipet and Medak district typically cultivate paddy on 7 lakh acres, but this season’s delays may impact their planting schedules. These reservoirs also support 2,000 minor irrigation tanks and several streams with check dams, which are crucial for the region’s agriculture.

Farmer Sentiment

Farmers like Lingam from Chandlapur express concern over the return to relying on rainfall. “Four years ago, before former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao built the Ranganayaka Sagar, we depended on the skies for rain. The advent of this project changed the face of agriculture here. Now, we’re back to hoping for rain due to the lack of water in these projects,” he said.

Conclusion

The drying reservoirs in Siddipet pose a significant challenge to the farmers’ livelihoods, and prompt action is needed to address the water scarcity to ensure the sustainability of agriculture in the region.