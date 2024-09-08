Residents Attempt Suicide After Demolitions in Madhapur; HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Issues Key Announcement

Hyderabad: Intense protests erupted across Hyderabad as the HYDRA operation’s ongoing demolition activities faced backlash from residents, particularly from the poor and middle-class families.

The demolition of homes without prior notice has sparked outrage, leading to some affected individuals attempting suicide by dousing themselves in petrol.

The primary grievance among the public is the lack of opportunity given to save their homes, with many accusing the authorities of unfair targeting. In response to the mounting public pressure, HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath made a significant announcement, clarifying that only newly constructed buildings are being demolished, while existing homes will be spared.

He further assured that no additional structures in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones will be targeted.

While this statement has somewhat alleviated public anxiety, questions remain about whether HYDRA will reconsider its policies moving forward.

Despite the clarification, demolition activities have resumed in various parts of the city, including Madhapur’s Chuna Talab FTL area, where several houses were brought down, fueling further public anger. Police efforts to manage the situation were strained as multiple suicide attempts by affected residents escalated tensions.

The situation remains volatile as Hyderabad continues to grapple with the implications of the HYDRA operation and its impact on the city’s vulnerable communities.