Residents of Musi River Buffer Zone Apply for Double Bedroom Houses

The residents are eager to shift to new housing, reflecting the government's efforts to provide better living conditions. The initiative aims to improve the quality of life for those affected by the ongoing development projects in the Musi River area.

Fouzia Farhana28 September 2024 - 17:20
Hyderabad, Telangana – Residents from the Musi River buffer zone have applied for double bedroom houses as part of the ongoing development initiatives. Dhan Kishore, Managing Director of the Musi River Front Development Corporation, stated that he met with the residents who expressed their readiness to relocate.

Dhan Kishore emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of these communities and ensuring a smooth transition to their new homes, highlighting the government’s commitment to their welfare.

