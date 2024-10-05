Hyderabad News | Residents Protest Demolition of Homes, Demand Justice for Long-Time Residents

Hyderabad: Tensions have escalated as local residents protest against the demolition of their homes, questioning the authorities’ motives behind the actions. During a demonstration, one resident expressed frustration, saying, “If illegal constructions were evident, why were roads built, electricity connections provided, and water supplies given?”

Many residents have lived in the area for over 40 years and are demanding that their homes not be demolished. One protester stated, “We don’t want our houses to be torn down; if someone must go, let it be the others.” The sentiment echoes a deep-rooted fear and pain as families worry about losing their long-established residences.

Residents Protest Demolition of Homes, Demand Justice for Long-Time Residents.pic.twitter.com/D7SRkzvot7 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 5, 2024

Residents have voiced concerns about what will happen to them if their homes are taken away, questioning, “What will we get in return? We don’t want Indiramma houses or Chandramma houses; we want our homes.” The local government is facing mounting pressure to address the situation, as residents seek assurances and clarity regarding their rights and future housing arrangements.