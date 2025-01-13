Retired IAS Officer Slapped and Beaten by Bus Conductor Over ₹10 Fare, Shocking Video Goes Viral

A shocking video has gone viral showing a retired IAS officer being slapped and beaten by a bus conductor over a ₹10 fare dispute. The incident, which escalated into violence, has left social media users stunned and sparked widespread discussion.

A bizarre incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan, has left social media users stunned after a video surfaced showing a physical altercation between a retired IAS officer and a bus conductor. The video, now going viral, has sparked widespread discussion and left many questioning the events that led to this shocking confrontation.

The Conflict Over ₹10 Fare

The incident took place when the retired bureaucrat, identified as R.L. Meena, missed his intended bus stop and was asked to pay an additional ₹10 fare for getting off at the next stop. According to police reports, the altercation began when the conductor asked Meena for the extra fare after he failed to alight at the correct bus stop, which caused a heated argument.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

75 years old Retired IAS Officer RL Meena Vs Bus Conductor

Reason of Dispute: Rs. 10 extra fare.pic.twitter.com/Bc2ablqpx2 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 12, 2025

The situation escalated when the conductor allegedly failed to inform Meena about the upcoming stop, leading him to miss his intended destination at the Kanota Bus Stand. As the bus reached the next stop, the conductor demanded an extra ₹10 fare for the additional distance. Meena, frustrated by the situation, refused to pay the extra fare, leading to a verbal confrontation.

A Physical Altercation Erupts

The situation took a violent turn when the conductor reportedly pushed Meena. In response, the retired officer slapped the conductor. The altercation intensified quickly, and the conductor retaliated, physically assaulting Meena. The entire incident was captured on camera and has since gone viral, sparking a debate on social media about the behavior of both parties involved.

Police Intervention and Investigation

The police intervened shortly after the incident, and an investigation was launched. The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has been widely shared on various social media platforms, with many expressing shocks at the escalation over such a small amount of money.

Authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the matter, and the involved individuals are expected to be questioned further. Social media users have been divided in their opinions, with some criticizing the conduct of both the retired officer and the conductor, while others have raised concerns about how the situation was handled.

A Viral Video Shocks Social Media

The video of the incident has garnered significant attention, with netizens expressing outrage and disbelief at the situation. Many are questioning the behavior of both parties, wondering how a disagreement over a ₹10 fare could escalate into physical violence.

This unusual clash between a retired bureaucrat and a public transport worker has now become the talk of the town, raising concerns about how minor conflicts can quickly spiral out of control.

As the investigation continues, both Meena and the conductor face the consequences of their actions. This incident has certainly become a reminder of how even small misunderstandings can lead to unexpected outcomes when emotions run high.