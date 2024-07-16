Revanth Govt Suffers Jolt as SC Orders Replacement of Justice Narasimha Reddy Commission Investigating KCR’s Power Purchase

New Delhi: The Telangana Congress government suffered a setback in the Supreme Court of India on the issue of the existing judicial commission to inquire into power deals in Telangana.

The Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud has ordered the replacement of the chairman of the inquiry commission Justice Narasimha Reddy.

Justice DY Chandrachud issued the orders after hearing former CM KCR’s petition in the Supreme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJI also objected to the chairman of the Commission holding a press meet. A three-member bench of CJI said it was not right to express views at the press meet.

Justice Narasimha Reddy, chairman of the inquiry commission, has been directed to be replaced with immediate effect. The Telangana government told the court that it would announce the name of the new chairman by Monday.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Siddharth Luthra argued on behalf of the State government and another senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of KCR. “When there are tribunals, how can there be a judicial inquiry into power purchase agreements?”

Rohatgi wondered while presenting his arguments. He also told the apex court that KCR government purchased electricity in the wake of the power crisis and the formation of the new State at lower than the market rate. He said they bought it for only Rs 3.90 per unit.

“My client KCR is a former chief minister and the present CM Revanth Reddy had filed several RTIs on the issue. This is an act of vendetta. My client KCR was found guilty before the trial. With the ERC in place, there is no need for a commission of inquiry again.”

“There is a possibility of purchasing electricity without tenders in case of an emergency. We have purchased power from a State government. We have used sub-critical technology for Bhadradri Thermal only through government agencies,” Rohatgi told the court.

However, there was an unexpected development during the lunch break. Justice Narsimha Reddy, through an advocate, had sent a letter to the Supreme Court informing him that he was withdrawing from the probe into the power deal.

The Supreme Court gave time for the appointment of someone else in his place and added that the commission, headed by a new judge, may continue the inquiry as per the notification already issued. Responding to this, the government said the new chairman would be appointed by Monday.

It may be noted that the State government had set up the judicial commission with Justice Narasimha Reddy to inquire into the power deals signed during the tenure of the BRS government.