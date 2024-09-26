Revanth Reddy Calls Out Engineers and Officials for Not Interacting with Communities

In a recent statement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his concern over the absence of engineers, district collectors, district superintendents of police, and other district-level officials actively engaging in fieldwork.

He emphasized the importance of on-ground presence for effective governance and the timely resolution of local issues.

Reddy highlighted that officials’ lack of interaction with the community hampers the government’s ability to address the needs and concerns of citizens.

He called for all district-level personnel to increase their visibility and involvement in the field to better understand the challenges faced by the populace.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline the need for a proactive approach in administration, urging officials to step out of their offices and connect with the people they serve.

This call to action aims to foster accountability and ensure that government initiatives are effectively implemented at the grassroots level.