Revanth Reddy Slams KTR, Harish Rao; Seeks ₹500 Crore Relief for Musi River Victims

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a sharp demand, calling on Former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) and Former Finance Minister Harish Rao to allocate ₹500 crore in relief funds for the victims of the recent Musi River floods. The CM’s call for action follows widespread reports of flood damage in areas along the Musi River, which has displaced numerous families and caused extensive property damage.

In a fiery statement, Revanth Reddy accused KTR and Harish Rao of attempting to sideline the real victims of the floods by communicating with hired middlemen instead of addressing the concerns of the affected communities directly. He criticized their lack of accountability and called for immediate financial aid to be delivered to the flood victims.

“Give ₹500 Crore to Musi Victims”

“Rather than relying on agents and intermediaries, KTR and Harish Rao should focus on providing direct assistance to the flood victims,” CM Revanth Reddy stated. He urged the Telangana government to take swift action and allocate ₹500 crore in relief funds to assist those affected by the flood, particularly in rehabilitating displaced families and repairing damaged infrastructure.

Accusations of Misconduct

Revanth Reddy’s remarks also hinted at a deeper political rift between the Congress and the BRS leadership, particularly as he accused the ruling party ministers of prioritizing political interests over public welfare. He warned that neglecting the needs of Musi flood victims would lead to severe public backlash, especially with the upcoming state elections looming on the horizon.

The demand for ₹500 crore comes as the state grapples with recovery efforts, with several areas still facing the aftermath of the floodwaters.

Government’s Response Awaited

While KTR and Harish Rao have yet to respond to Revanth Reddy’s demands, the pressure on the Telangana government is mounting to provide adequate compensation and relief to the Musi River flood victims. Political analysts suggest that the issue could become a flashpoint in the upcoming elections, with both parties attempting to leverage the situation to their advantage.

As the situation develops, all eyes will be on the state government’s next steps in addressing the grievances of the flood-affected residents.