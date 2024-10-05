Telangana

Revanth Reddy Warns BRS of Consequences for Social Media Tactics

Opposition leader Revanth Reddy has issued a stark warning to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regarding its use of social media to gain political advantage. He claimed that the party is attempting to manipulate public perception online to secure power.

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 16:17
Reddy remarked, “If they think that by exploiting social media, they can come to power, I will ensure they end up in Charlapalli jail instead.” His comments reflect the ongoing tensions between the opposition and the ruling party, as political leaders increasingly turn to digital platforms to sway public opinion and rally support.

This statement underscores the heightened political rivalry in Telangana, where both parties are vying for dominance ahead of the upcoming elections. Reddy’s assertion also highlights concerns about the ethical use of social media in politic

