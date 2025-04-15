Revanth Reddy Warns Officials to Maintain Transparency in Indiramma Housing Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has delivered a strong message to government officials regarding the Indiramma Housing Scheme, emphasizing the need for transparency, accountability, and fairness during the house allotment process. The Chief Minister was speaking during a high-level District Collectors’ Conference focused on key state programmes.

Bhu Bharati and Indiramma Housing Scheme Get Top Priority

During the conference, CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the Bhu Bharati and Indiramma housing schemes at the grassroots level. He noted that these flagship initiatives are not just development programmes but sources of pride for Telangana.

Strict Guidelines for House Allotment Process

The Chief Minister laid out a detailed framework for the Indiramma Housing Scheme allotment process:

Village-level Indiramma house committees will first review applicants.

These lists will be forwarded to mandal-level committees for further verification.

for further verification. The final approval will rest with the district in-charge minister.

Only after this three-step verification process will house allotments be finalized, ensuring a transparent and fair allocation system.

Appointment of Special Officers for Effective Monitoring

To maintain oversight and eliminate irregularities, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has been instructed to appoint a Special Officer for each Assembly constituency. These officers will coordinate between:

Indiramma Committees

Mandal-level Committees

District Collectors

In-charge Ministers

This initiative is aimed at enhancing monitoring, coordination, and timely implementation of the scheme.

Zero Tolerance for Irregularities

CM Revanth Reddy issued a stern warning: any undue influence or manipulation during house allotment will lead to strict action against both mandal-level officials and Special Officers. The government is committed to ensuring that houses go only to eligible beneficiaries.

Rational Allocation Based on Village Population

With 3,500 houses allocated per Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister advised officials to use village population data for equitable distribution. This strategy ensures that every region receives a fair share based on community needs.

Summer Drinking Water Supply Also Prioritized

In addition to housing, the Chief Minister instructed Collectors to ensure adequate drinking water supply during the summer months. Addressing water scarcity is essential for maintaining public health and well-being, especially in rural and drought-prone areas.