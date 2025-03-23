Rice and Mango Prices May Increase as Telangana Crop Losses Trigger Supply Crisis

Heavy unseasonal rains and hailstorms have destroyed vast stretches of rice and mango crops across Telangana, triggering fears of supply shortages and price increases for these essential commodities. Farmers report losses of up to 80% in key districts, with officials warning of long-term market disruptions.

Rice and Mango Prices May Increase After Telangana Farms Ravaged by Unseasonal Rains

Severe Crop Damage Sparks Price Hike Concerns

Northern Telangana faced relentless rainfall and hailstorms over the past week, submerging fields and uprooting trees. Key districts affected include:

Jangaon, Hanamkonda, and Mulugu : 400+ acres of mango orchards destroyed.

: 400+ acres of mango orchards destroyed. Kamareddy : Maize crops submerged within 30 minutes of hailstorms.

: Maize crops submerged within 30 minutes of hailstorms. Mancherial and Asifabad: Cotton, maize, and mango farms inundated.

Farmers harvesting paddy and maize lost 60–80% of their yields, while mango growers saw trees uprooted and fruits battered. “A 30-minute hailstorm wiped out my entire maize crop,” said a Kamareddy farmer.

Immediate Market Impact: Prices Skyrocket

The rice and mango prices increase is already visible in local markets:

Mangoes : Prices surged 15–20%, reaching ₹200–400/kg in Hyderabad. Only 358 truckloads arrived this March vs. 502 in 2024.

: Prices surged 15–20%, reaching ₹200–400/kg in Hyderabad. Only 358 truckloads arrived this March vs. 502 in 2024. Paddy: Soaked stocks in Sangareddy market yards declared unsellable.

Market analysts warn of short-term spikes due to:

✔️ Supply shortages from damaged crops.

✔️ Rising production costs for surviving yields.

Government Relief Measures Announced

The Telangana government announced immediate steps to mitigate losses:

Compensation : ₹10,000/acre for affected farmers; ₹456 crore allocated statewide.

: ₹10,000/acre for affected farmers; ₹456 crore allocated statewide. Insurance : Enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to cover future risks.

: Enrollment in Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to cover future risks. Surveys: Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari directed officials to expedite damage assessments.

Opposition leaders, including BRS’s Sunke Ravishankar, demand higher compensation (₹20,000/acre) for districts like Choppadandi, where entire fields were destroyed.

Long-Term Price Risks and Solutions

With mango arrivals down 30% and paddy stocks damaged, experts predict sustained price hikes. Horticulture officials blame:

Pest infestations in mango orchards.

Delayed flowering due to erratic weather.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao assured enhanced insurance coverage starting this season. However, farmers urge long-term solutions like climate-resilient infrastructure and groundwater management.

Also Read: Light to Moderate Rain Predicted for Next Two Days

Weather Alerts and Farmer Advisory

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for northern Telangana, forecasting:

⚠️ Thunderstorms with 40–50 kmph winds.

⚠️ Isolated hailstorms in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Warangal, and Jangaon.

Farmers are advised to delay harvesting and secure existing produce.

The rice and mango prices increase reflects a deepening agricultural crisis in Telangana. With climate disruptions intensifying and groundwater levels depleting, both farmers and consumers brace for tougher months ahead. Immediate government action and long-term planning are critical to cushioning the blow of future shocks.

— Reported by Munsif