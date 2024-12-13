Ricky Martin, Atif Aslam to perform in Dubai

Mumbai: Singers Ricky Martin and Atif Aslam are set to perform in Dubai this month promising soul-stirring music and unforgettable performances, perfectly setting the tone for the new year.

While Ricky will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday, Atif will take to the stage on February 1.

Ricky will be seen performing some of his iconic hits like ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’, ‘She Bangs’, and ‘Vente Pa’ Ca’.

Talking about his performance in Dubai, Ricky said in a statement, “Dubai is part of my world tour, and I am excited to return after such a long time. The audience here is among the most energetic, and it’s always a joy to perform for them. I can’t wait to take the stage, create unforgettable memories, and look forward to the next time”.

Adding to the excitement, the season will also feature global R&B sensation Boyz II Men in Abu Dhabi on January 25, 2025, as well as the comedian Bassem Youssef in South Africa from February 6 to February 8.

Atif Aslam shared, “The UAE truly feels like my second home. The incredible warmth and love from the audiences here make every visit special, and I can’t imagine celebrating the new year anywhere else. Just like my fans, I eagerly await the chance to welcome the new year with my performance in Dubai. Each time I perform, the love I receive feels as if it’s my very first show here. In 2025, I hope to entertain my fans even more, build deeper connections, and achieve new milestones in my career”.

The events are organised by Blublood. Spanning from December 2024 to February 2025, Blublood ensures nights filled with unparalleled entertainment, music, laughter, and memories to cherish across the UAE and South Africa.