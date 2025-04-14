Rishabh Pant’s Fifty Guides LSG to 166/7 Against CSK in IPL 2025 Clash

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a competitive total of 166/7 in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL 2025 encounter held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Pant Anchors LSG Innings with a Gritty Half-Century

Skipper Rishabh Pant led from the front, scoring 63 runs off 49 balls, and showcased his flair by bringing up his fifty with a stunning one-handed six over deep mid-wicket. His knock provided much-needed stability to the LSG innings.

Marsh and Jadeja Impress in First Innings

Opener Mitchell Marsh chipped in with 30 off 25 balls, offering early momentum. LSG were asked to bat first and faced early setbacks, losing two wickets in the powerplay, thanks to disciplined spells from Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked a wicket each.

Veteran CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball, taking 2 wickets for 24 runs in his three-over spell and keeping the scoring in check during the middle overs.

Brief Scorecard:

Lucknow Super Giants – 166/7 in 20 overs

Top scorer: Rishabh Pant 63

Best bowling (CSK): Ravindra Jadeja 2/24

The chase is now on for CSK as they look to bounce back from a difficult start to their IPL 2025 campaign.