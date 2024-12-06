Muslim World

Riyadh Metro Launches with Support in Six Global Languages

Translation experts are stationed across metro stops to help passengers with ticket purchases, route planning, and general inquiries. This multilingual guidance has been praised by passengers, who described it as a highly convenient service provided by the administration.

Syed Mubashir6 December 2024 - 19:30
Riyadh: The newly inaugurated Riyadh Metro Service, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will provide guidance to passengers in six languages. According to Media Report, the Riyadh Royal Commission has deployed language experts in the metro system to assist passengers, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

Languages Offered:

Passengers will receive guidance in the following languages:

  1. Arabic
  2. English
  3. French
  4. German
  5. Chinese
  6. Sign Language (for individuals with hearing or speech impairments)

Key Features of Riyadh Metro:

  • Driverless Operation: The metro employs advanced automation technology, operating without a driver.
  • Six Tracks: The project consists of six tracks spanning a total length of 176 kilometers.
  • Stations: There are 85 stations, including 4 central stations strategically located to ensure maximum connectivity.
  • Launch Date: Three of the six tracks became operational on December 1, with the remainder expected to follow soon.
  • Workforce: Around 6,500 Saudi employees, including 50% women, have been employed in various operational and managerial roles.

Fare Structure:

  • Economy Class: Prices range from SAR 4 to SAR 140, depending on the distance.
  • First Class: Prices range from SAR 11 to SAR 250, offering premium travel experiences.

Passenger Assistance:

Translation experts are stationed across metro stops to help passengers with ticket purchases, route planning, and general inquiries. This multilingual guidance has been praised by passengers, who described it as a highly convenient service provided by the administration.

Riyadh Metro Routes:

TrackColorRouteLength (km)Key Stations
Line 1BlueNorth-South Corridor38Olaya Street, King Abdulaziz Road
Line 2GreenEast-West Corridor25.3King Abdullah Road
Line 3RedLongest Line Covering West to East40.7Madinah Road, King Khalid Airport
Line 4OrangeConnects Key Financial Districts29.2King Fahad Road, Northern Ring Road
Line 5YellowCovers Downtown and Major Commercial Hubs12.9Batha Street
Line 6PurpleIndustrial Areas to Residential Zones29.9Eastern Ring Road

Inauguration and Future Plans:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz officially inaugurated the Riyadh Metro Project last week. This landmark project aims to enhance urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion in Riyadh. The administration plans to expand operations in the coming months, adding more tracks and stations.

The Riyadh Metro is expected to revolutionize public transportation in Saudi Arabia, providing a world-class travel experience while promoting sustainability.

