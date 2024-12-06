Riyadh Metro Launches with Support in Six Global Languages

Riyadh: The newly inaugurated Riyadh Metro Service, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will provide guidance to passengers in six languages. According to Media Report, the Riyadh Royal Commission has deployed language experts in the metro system to assist passengers, ensuring seamless travel experiences.

Also Read: Important Guidelines for Female Visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque

Languages Offered:

Passengers will receive guidance in the following languages:

Arabic English French German Chinese Sign Language (for individuals with hearing or speech impairments)

Key Features of Riyadh Metro:

Driverless Operation: The metro employs advanced automation technology, operating without a driver.

The metro employs advanced automation technology, operating without a driver. Six Tracks: The project consists of six tracks spanning a total length of 176 kilometers .

The project consists of six tracks spanning a total length of . Stations: There are 85 stations, including 4 central stations strategically located to ensure maximum connectivity.

There are 85 stations, including strategically located to ensure maximum connectivity. Launch Date: Three of the six tracks became operational on December 1 , with the remainder expected to follow soon.

Three of the six tracks became operational on , with the remainder expected to follow soon. Workforce: Around 6,500 Saudi employees, including 50% women, have been employed in various operational and managerial roles.

Fare Structure:

Economy Class: Prices range from SAR 4 to SAR 140 , depending on the distance.

Prices range from , depending on the distance. First Class: Prices range from SAR 11 to SAR 250, offering premium travel experiences.

Passenger Assistance:

Translation experts are stationed across metro stops to help passengers with ticket purchases, route planning, and general inquiries. This multilingual guidance has been praised by passengers, who described it as a highly convenient service provided by the administration.

Riyadh Metro Routes:

Track Color Route Length (km) Key Stations Line 1 Blue North-South Corridor 38 Olaya Street, King Abdulaziz Road Line 2 Green East-West Corridor 25.3 King Abdullah Road Line 3 Red Longest Line Covering West to East 40.7 Madinah Road, King Khalid Airport Line 4 Orange Connects Key Financial Districts 29.2 King Fahad Road, Northern Ring Road Line 5 Yellow Covers Downtown and Major Commercial Hubs 12.9 Batha Street Line 6 Purple Industrial Areas to Residential Zones 29.9 Eastern Ring Road

Inauguration and Future Plans:

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz officially inaugurated the Riyadh Metro Project last week. This landmark project aims to enhance urban mobility and reduce traffic congestion in Riyadh. The administration plans to expand operations in the coming months, adding more tracks and stations.

The Riyadh Metro is expected to revolutionize public transportation in Saudi Arabia, providing a world-class travel experience while promoting sustainability.