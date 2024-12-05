Important Guidelines for Female Visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque

Medina: The Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has issued nine important guidelines for female visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid al-Nabawi). According to a report by the Saudi Press Agency, the guidelines are specifically addressed to female pilgrims visiting the mosque. The committee emphasized that women should adhere to the instructions issued by the administration and maintain proper decorum, just as they would upon visiting the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The key guidelines for female visitors are as follows:

Adhere to Islamic Hijab: Women are required to strictly follow the rules of modesty and wear proper hijab when entering the mosque. Avoid Lying or Sleeping in the Mosque: Visitors are requested not to sleep or lie down within the mosque premises. Maintain Proper Row Formation During Congregational Prayers: Women should take care to line up properly during prayer sessions. Cooperate with Female Staff: The administration has urged female visitors to cooperate with the mosque’s staff. Maintain Cleanliness and Avoid Eating Inside the Mosque: Female visitors should ensure cleanliness and refrain from eating inside the mosque. Avoid loud conversations: Speaking loudly is prohibited to maintain the sanctity and quiet atmosphere of the mosque. Walk Without Shoes on the Carpets: Visitors are instructed to avoid walking on the carpets with shoes. Keep Personal Belongings with You: Female pilgrims should take care to keep their personal items with them and not leave them unattended.

The guidelines are in response to the behavior of some female visitors who have been found not adhering to the proper dress code, including not wearing the hijab or spending time chatting instead of engaging in worship. This behavior not only disrupts the environment but is also considered disrespectful to the sanctity of the mosque.

Previously, the Saudi authority had also issued guidelines for male and female visitors regarding access to the Rawdah ash-Shareefah (the area surrounding the Prophet’s grave). The administration has scheduled prayer times, allowing women to visit the area for prayer from after Fajr until 11 AM and again from after Isha until 2 AM. For men, the designated times are from 2 AM until Fajr and from 11:30 PM until Isha.

Visitors are required to obtain permits through the ‘Nusk’ or ‘Tawakkalna’ apps to ensure a smooth and organized visit, further improving the quality of service provided to pilgrims.

These guidelines aim to ensure that the sanctity and peaceful environment of the Prophet’s Mosque are maintained for all visitors.