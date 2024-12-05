UAE Airfare Increases: What Telangana Travelers Need to Know

Abu Dhabi: Airfares in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have increased by 20% to 40% for the last two weeks of December. According to reports from Arab news agencies, the surge in ticket prices is due to high demand for bookings in the final week of December compared to the first week.

The Emirati newspaper Al-Emarat Al-Youm reported that travel and tourism experts attribute the fare hike to school holidays and year-end celebrations. A director of a prominent travel company noted that bookings for air travel to Arab countries began at the start of this month, primarily due to winter holidays, and the demand has been increasing steadily, leading to higher ticket prices.

A significant number of travelers from the UAE are planning to visit Arab countries during the last two weeks of December. Popular destinations include Jordan, Egypt, and Morocco, which have recorded the highest number of bookings.

Reports further reveal that airfare prices in the first week of December are already 15% higher than those in November and October.

The increase in travel demand highlights the popularity of winter vacations and festive season celebrations, driving up costs for travelers planning year-end trips.