RMC issues heavy rain alert in 11 districts of TN today as new weather system forms over Bay of Bengal

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rain across 11 districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal begins to intensify.

According to the latest bulletin, an atmospheric circulation located over the southern Andaman Sea has triggered favourable conditions for the formation of a low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal later on Saturday.

The system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction and strengthen into a well-marked low over the next 48 hours.

Further intensification is also possible as it continues its trajectory towards the Indian coast. In view of this evolving system, the RMC has predicted widespread rain across southern and delta districts.

Heavy rain is likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts.

Neighbouring Karaikal region of Puducherry is also expected to receive heavy showers. The weather office has further indicated that Chennai and adjoining areas will experience partly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Isolated pockets of the city may see moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning during the evening or night hours.

Officials said the influence of the circulation and the developing low-pressure area could enhance rainfall intensity across coastal belts and interior regions of south Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal, including the adjoining Andaman Sea, where rough sea conditions and squally winds are expected over the next two days.

The Meteorological Department cautioned that the sea may remain disturbed due to the likelihood of strong winds generated by the intensifying system. Those already at sea have been urged to return to the shore at the earliest. With several districts likely to experience heavy rainfall, authorities have directed local administrations to remain alert, monitor water levels in low-lying and flood-prone areas, and prepare for any contingency related to inundation or traffic disruptions.

As the weather system strengthens further, Tamil Nadu is expected to see more rain activity over the weekend, with forecasters closely monitoring its movement and intensity.