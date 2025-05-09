Rohit Sharma urges citizens to refrain from ‘spreading or believing any fake news’ as Indo-Pak tension rise

New Delhi: India ODI captain Rohit Sharma has called on citizens to act responsibly by not spreading or believing any fake news, as military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.

Rohit Praises Armed Forces

Rohit took to social media platform X to express his pride in the Indian armed forces. “With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride,” he wrote. He emphasized the importance of being cautious with information, urging everyone to “stay safe.”

Pakistan Launches Failed Aerial Strikes

On Thursday, Pakistan launched aerial attacks targeting Jammu and several military installations near India’s western border. However, India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and neutralized the threats.

Nationwide Support for Armed Forces

Numerous Indian sportspersons have taken to social media to salute the armed forces for thwarting the attempted attacks. Rohit Sharma’s message adds to the growing support across the nation.

Operation Sindoor and Retaliation

The aerial strikes are believed to be in retaliation for ‘Operation Sindoor’ — a recent Indian military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. This operation was launched in response to a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 25 Indians and one Nepali.

IPL Match Called Off Due to Security Concerns

As a safety measure, the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, scheduled to be held in Dharamshala, was called off due to widespread blackouts across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Special Evacuation Train for IPL Personnel

In light of the rising tensions, a special train has been arranged to evacuate players, match officials, commentators, and broadcast crew members to a secure location.

